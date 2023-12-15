Was a very tough season for Yamaha, which failed to win a single race in the whole of 2023, not even a sprint. It hasn't happened since 2003, when Yamaha came revolutionized by the arrival of Valentino Rossi and by new technicians, led by engineer Masao Furusawa. Will this also be the case in 2024? Maio Meregalli, Yamaha Racing sporting director, is optimistic: the concessions will be able to help the Japanese manufacturer. And not only those…

“New technicians arriving? We are reviewing the organizational chartthere are some changes that I can't say at this moment, you will see them in Sepang…”

In short, Meregalli obviously doesn't go too far, but it's clear that Yamaha has also made moves at the level of technicians and engineers… As for 2023, Maio is quite clear in his analysis.

“It was the most difficult year I have ever experienced in MotoGP: we already understood in February that the situation would not be easy. Yamaha had brought a lot of material to the tests, as it hadn't done for years, but unfortunately most of the new things didn't work. Our performances have no longer been up to par with our rivals for a few seasons.”

In the podcast, Meregalli goes into detail about technical and psychological difficulties of a terrible year from the point of view of results, it analyzes whether the choice of engine by the official drivers was wrong, as underlined by test driver Cal Crutchlow, highlights, once again, how Quartararo has never held back.

Then we return to talking about 2024, starting from the Valencia tests.

“We had a lot of material to rehearse in relation to the time available: we worked especially on the aerodynamic package. Finally a step forward has been made.”

What advantages can concessions provide? When will we see the results of the collaboration with the engineer Luca Marmorini? Will the Sepang tests already be decisive for Fabio Quartararo's future in Yamaha? Will the working method change? How was Alex Rins' debut?

