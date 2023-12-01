The Valencia tests have just finished and the Honda manager, at the center of a team that is changing profoundly in view of 2024, seems satisfied with the material tested last Tuesday.

“We found things that we really improved on while in other areas, however, we have not succeeded; but It’s been a long time since we noticed such a substantial improvement in some really important parts of the bike. We are happy”.

Where the bike has already improved Alberto doesn’t want to say: he claims it’s difficult to explain, we’ve seen a general improvement and which affects traction of the motorbike. Of course there is still work to be done, but in the meantime the trend is positive. There was also a net gain on the weight of the bike.

“We have lost weight, yes, and it was an important topic because you can feel the weight on the bike: the lighter bike always works better. But we also tried different aerodynamic solutions and with a more precise direction than in the past”.

Luca Marini topic: Honda only wanted a one-year contract, Luca got two (and Puig wanted another driver.. ed.), what does Alberto say?

“There weren’t many options – replies Puig – after everything that happened with Marc. We were analyzing the situation and Luca contacted us, he was the first to show interest and we think it’s a good option: I think it’s a excellent developer, comes from Ducati and will naturally give us information. Then we have moved Santi Hernandez with Mir for questions of feeling and language: they will understand each other better”.

Puig is obviously positive about concessions: the new system will help reduce the gap between Honda and the other manufacturers.

“That’s what it was made for. But it’s not automatic, I mean that the bike won’t start working just because concessions exist. Recovery times are shortened, yes, and that’s what was missing. I still don’t know if the official riders will be present at the Sepang shakedown (as is allowed to Honda and Yamaha by the new rules ed.), because there are many races on the calendar and you have to be careful, you can’t exhaust the riders and put them at risk. Let’s say that concessions must be used intelligently and with commitment.”

Finally, Alberto Puig was asked as Marc Marquez saw and the champion’s reaction when he got off the Ducati after the first contact in Valencia.

“I saw him get off the motorbike and he was happy. You don’t have to be very smart to understand this. Of course I’m happy for him and yes, I believe he can fight for the title, I believe it one hundred percent.”