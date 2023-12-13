Marc Marquez ousts Bezzecchi from the front row, here's what a hypothetical starting grid for the 2024 season would look like. Do you agree? What would you change?

December 13, 2023

Of course, it's just a game, but each of us enthusiasts can draw it up by concentrating for a moment its own ranking of the current MotoGP riders, or rather of the rider+bike package, in view of the 2024 season.

So let's try to see from 22nd to first what are, in this case in my opinion, the balance of power before the 2024 season begins with the winter tests.

Let us know what do you thinkwhat it would be like your grill (at least the first three rows!)

Yes part!

22esimo Takaaki Nakagami



Of course for me it's him the least strong rider of MotoGP, for various reasons. Firstly because he rides the least competitive bike and then because, after showing signs of competitiveness in 2020, he has fallen into discreet oblivion: a few top tens but never truly at the front.

21st Raul Fernandez



In the first two years of MotoGP there were much more shadows than lights. Let's take away the first year in Tech 3, in 2023 in Aprilia he had the potential to be at the front, at least sometimes. Instead he failed, except for a crescendo at the end of the season with fifth place in the last race in Valencia.

Currently did not convince.

20th Augusto Fernandez



His rookie year was acceptable but not exciting (like Martin in 2021) or great (like Bezzecchi in 2022). It's worth it though another opportunityWe will see.

19th Johann Zarco



He arrives on the least desired bike, he will have a long contract to be able to work in peace. They are asked to work on development, they are not asked to deliver. He fulfilled his dream of winning a GP. The reasons they will be decisive for the GP races. Will he have them?

Zarco in the Valencia test

18esimo Joan Mir



Hard times for Mir. The move to Honda has been traumatic for now. Will he be able to recover in 2024? THE doubts are many. For now he starts 18th, sixth row.

17th Pedro Acosta



And someone will say: only 17th??

And if he was put in the top 10 someone else would have said: give it time!

Precisely, let's not get ahead of ourselves, Acosta is certainly a special and precocious talent. But for now I'll place it here, a little behind the scenes.

16th Luca Marini (first Honda!)



Anyone who says that the times in the Valencia tests count for nothing is wrong. Marini is here, like Honda before him, because in Valencia he immediately gave the impression that he wasn't staying traumatized from the passage from almost-perfect GP22 all shrew RC213V.

It can do well.

15th Miguel Oliveira



Last year, with a view to 2023, I expected much more da Oliveira. Type? Some podiums.

This year he was initially very unlucky and then in the second part of the season he didn't shine, perhaps also due to the economic problems of the RNF team. However he too, like Raul, has another chance, hoping that the missed pass in HRC didn't leave you drag emotional.

14esimo Jack Miller



What is the true value by Miller? Perhaps that of a fast driver but incapable of managing the long race. Or maybe last year at KTM was used to settle in. For now we'll put it here, fifth row.

13esimo Alex Rins



It's definitely a great pilotwho cares a lot about having one official motorbike. In 2022 he rejected Ducati Gresini and satellite Aprilia to go to LCR with a Honda contract.

This year he starts again with the official Yamaha, which is the ideal situation for him, also given the similarity with Suzuki. If the M1 is a little competitive he will add the rest and can do better than 13th. It depends more on the bikein this case.

Alex Rins and Maio Meregalli

12th Franco Morbidelli (last Ducati!)



In the Valencia test it didn't impress and in fact among the 8 it's the Ducati which, for me, starts furthest back. Morbidelli, after two and a half very difficult years he has a lot to prove and, fortunately for him, a great desire to do it. Good job, keep us entertained please.

11esimo Alex Marquez



Maybe 11th place is ungenerous with a driver who won two Sprints and scored two podiums and one pole. Furthermore, he is in his second year with a Ducati. I would be happy if would prove me wrong but everyone cannot win, in this case they hope to be in the top 5 and not in the top 10, which is more anonymous and which, in fact, it has already reached in 2023 (ninth in the general).

Fabio Quartararo tenth



As for Rins: it depends much more on the bike than on him. In 2023 he proved that he can go fast despite the bike. He deserves to be in front. If it's not in 2024 it will be in 2025 (with another bike, probably).

Ninth Aleix Espargaro



Ninth is grandfather Aleix. The oldest driver of the company, the last one born in the eighties, precisely in 1989. In 2023 he shone at Silverstone and Barcelona, ​​winning the long GP. Will he be able to remain at certain levels?

For now I'll put him behind teammate Vinales.

Eighth Maverick Vinales (first Aprilia!)



In 2024 he turns 29, he has all the maturity necessary to become the reference of Aprilia and a top 5 driver in the standings. In the meantime, however, he must win races with the Noale motorbike.

Settimo Fabio Di Giannantonio



What he did in the season finale, reviewed in retrospect, was extraordinary and exciting. Only he believed it but he managed to make everyone think again. For me he starts with a very high credit, seventh, close to the top.

Sextus Aeneas Bastianini



That victory in Malaysia showed us that Enea is still there. And then we hope that with continuity the extraordinary driver seen in 2022. We missed you.

Quinto Brad Binder



Fifth place obligatory. If he were a cyclist he would be a long distance runner, very regular. If it were a car it would be a diesel. Instead it's Brad Binder, a fast driver who doesn't look at anyone, often exaggerating, when overtaking. Sixth in 2021 and 2022, fourth in 2023: will he be able to grow further?

Fourth Marco Bezzecchi



Marc Marquez knocked him off the podium in my ranking. But it is anyway in front of. In the two years in MotoGP he has demonstrated great maturity and great speed.

Yes is a little lostalso thanks to the shoulder injury, in the final part of the season, when third place was secure and the first two were no longer reachable.

Third Marc Marquez (that smile!)



That smile, some would say: that damn smile. Let's put him third and then see how it goes.

This smile

According to Jorge Martin



Extraordinary season, it must be confirmed without being able to win and without having passed in the official team. They are decisive reasons. This year he was extraordinary, with his team, in finding them. Will he also succeed in 2024?

First in class Pecco Bagnaia!



Two world championships won consecutively, 18 GPs won in the last 46, those are top numbers. He is called upon to play three of a kind, he performs better under pressure, difficulties stimulate him and his opponents too. He will still want to beat everyone, and also Marc Marquez on Ducati? I say yes.