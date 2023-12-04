The event is scheduled at the Unipol Arena: there will be Pecco Bagnaia, Alvaro Bautista, Nicolò Bulega, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and many others. Free entry

Ducati celebrates his 2023 victories with one great free party open to all.

Last year the party was held outdoors in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna, but this year, more wisely, an indoor location was chosen: Friday 15 December give her 20 at the Unipol Arena, in Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna).

It will be an opportunity to celebrate the victories obtained in MotoGP, WorldSBK and WorldSSP world championships inviting all enthusiasts to participate in Campioni in Festa.

I protagonists of the party will be the Ducati riders: Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), MotoGP World Champion, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), WorldSBK World Champion, Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP), WorldSSP World Champion, together with Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing Team) e Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Racing Team), 2nd and 3rd respectively in the MotoGP world championship.

The event will open the doors at 8pm and will be characterized by a rich program which will include a show with the participation on stage of the riders and other key figures from the Ducati world, which will then be followed by an engaging DJ set which will continue until the closing, scheduled around 00.30.