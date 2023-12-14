The big news for 2023, the short race on Saturday, is considered a great success by the organizer: is it really like this? Here is an analysis based on numbers, but also on the sensations and evaluations of the protagonists. And what do fans think?

December 14, 2023

It is dedicated to gara sprintthe great innovation introduced by Dorna in 2023 and which the organizer would like to confirm for all GPs also for 2024. The protagonists – the pilots, but also the technicians and engineers – I don't really agree: although they consider it spectacular, they think, rightly, that 22 sprints are too manywhich should be reduced, because this way the stress is too much and increases the possibility of getting hurt.

Let's try to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the sprint starting from the numbers.

A few statistics



They were played in 2023 19 sprint – the one in Australia was canceled due to the weather -, for a total of 228 points up for grabs for first in the standings.

Looking only at Saturday's race, the title was won by Jorge Martin with 168 pointsagainst Bagnaia's 140 and Binder's 109.

Six pilots have won at least one sprint: Martin (9 wins); Bagnaia (4); Binder and A. Marquez (2); Bezzecchi and A.Espargaro (1).

Overall, they made the podium 12 pilots: they must be added to the six who triumphed M. Marquez; Vinales; Rinse; Marines; Miller; By Giannantonio.

Three riders have won both the sprint and the race in the same GP: Martin (4 times); Bagnaia (3); A.Espargaro (1), for a total of 7 out of 19, or 42%. On two occasions – in the Spanish GP in Jerez and in the San Marino GP in Misano – the three riders on the sprint podium were the same as on the Sunday podium; among other things in the same order in the San Marino GP (Martin/Bezzecchi/Bagnaia).

Lots of falls



In the sprint there were 49 fallsor an average of 2.5 slips per appointmentwith a maximum of eight crashes in Spain in Jerezwhere the start had been repeated, and a minimum of zero in three events: Great Britain, San Marino and Japan.

In total, the crashes in MotoGP in the 2023 season were 358: this means that the sprint alone (out of eight total rounds between Saturday and Sunday accounted for 13.68% (if each round accounted for this percentage, it would reach 109%…).

Six riders injured in sprinting: Bastianini in Portugal (fractured right scapula); Mir in Argentina (head trauma); Rins in Italy (tibia and fibula right leg); Marini in India (left clavicle fracture); Oliveira (right scapula fracture) e A.Espargaro (left fibula head micro fracture) in Qatar.

Of these pilots, Bastianini, Rins, Marini and Oliveira were forced to skip more than one GP to recover from the injury.

General ratings



These are the numbers. Now let's get to the general evaluation. Personally I'm not never been enthusiastic of this novelty and I haven't changed my mind after a year of sprinting. On the contrary.

My opinion is that the new format has raised to exponential levels lo stress of pilots and technicians, without adding much to the show. Qualifying, which given the way MotoGP is now made, is fundamental, has totally lost interest, while the sprint has on many occasions been more boring of the Sunday match, often resetting expectations for the most important event, because the values ​​on the field are unlikely to have changed radically between Saturday and Sunday.

Even for a super motorcycle fanatic, following everything has almost become a “job” and there are many who get lost among too many free practices, qualifications, races and races.

But how do they think? fans? Here's how they responded in 2.767 to one of my polls on YouTube:

for the 17% the sprint is fantastic;

bellabut should be limited to a maximum of 10 GPs per 36%;

pleasantbut did not convince for the 19%;

and eliminate for the 28%.

Here are the two extremes they are for me surprising: Dorna will tell us that for the public it was a resounding success, but according to this survey there are many more who would abolish it than those who think it is fantastic. Significant. Just like the 36% of voters who believe the sprint should only be carried out in half – at most – of the GPs on the calendar.

Dorna is oriented towards confirmation the sprint in all races: one colossal mistakecounterproductive for the world championship.

This is today's #frontlinenews, I would like to know your opinion.