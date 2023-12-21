They were accomplished by three Italians, two Spaniards and a South African or, if you like, by a Suzuki, an Aprilia, a Yamaha, a Honda, a Ducati and a KTM

In the history of MotoGP there have been seven sensational comebacks that have resulted in a victory for those who actually started from behind. There paradoxical thing is that the most backward departure is that of Brad Binder in Argentina this year: he won starting 15th! But he even did it in a Sprint race!

Let's review these seven companies through some highlights.

Alex Rins in Aragon in 2020, started tenth



That day, October 18, 2020, it seemed Joan Mir the one with the best pace, but the winner was an amazing one Alex Rinsin the lead since the eighth lap.

“Fridays and Saturdays always make us despair, but then in the race he always goes strong” was the summary of one Davide Brivio was movedwho celebrated that day two bikes on the podium and also the ranking record of Mir, who then went on to win the world championship.

Rins was very good at imposing his rhythm: “It's really amazing, amazing. I was very excited at the start, I feared it was a bad sign. Instead I started well, I tried to stay calm and when I was in the lead I also tried to manage with the gas. It's for all the fans and for my family” are the first words of the then Suzuki rider.

He finished second that day Alex Marquez, He also sprinted back, 11th.

Valentino Rossi, starting 11th, won in Germany 2006 and Assen 2007



Two great victories for the doctor, two comeback victories in the two most difficult years of his experience at Yamaha. 2006 and 2007 were the years in which he did not win the world championship.

In Germany Rossi won over Melandri with a rather breathtaking last lap, with four riders together to fight for the victory.

Aleix Espargaro won at Silverstone 2023, starting 12th



What a victory for the Aprilia rider at Silverstone. Behind him Bagnaia and Binder. Below we can relive the retropodium.

Starting 13th Bagnaia won in Indonesia 2023



Bagnaia's victory in Indonesia was decisive for the world title. Starting far behind, the Ducati rider managed to win, also thanks to Jorge Martin's mistake, who crashed when he had a large lead over everyone else. Here too we relive the retropodium.

Marco Melandri! First starting 14th in Türkiye 2006



Great victory for Melandri, his third of the five achieved in MotoGP.

Binder, 15esimo, vince la Sprint in Argentina!



This feat is even more absurd because it was achieved in a race with only half laps.