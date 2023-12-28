The new episode of the Behind the dream series is dedicated to a main character from the House of the Golden Wing

Tetsuhiro Kuwata is the protagonist of the fifth episode of the second season of the web series “Behind the Dream”, available for everyone on YT.

We are talking about the director of HRC, a well-known face in the paddock and in the two-wheel environment. Kuwata has been with Honda Motor since 2000, after working for Formula 1 he arrived in MotoGP in 2010 and has been director of HRC since 2016.

He supervises all HRC activities in two-wheel competitions from MotoGP to Dakar, through Trial, MXGP and World Superbike.

Hard worker. “My father worked like crazy, from morning until midnight, sometimes even until two or three in the morning. But he seemed to be happy.”

“Now, I work every day until midnight or even later. One day my children asked me: 'Why do you work so much?'. I hated my father's lifestyle, but I'm doing the same!”

The thought. “We always try to improve the lives of human beings and give customers something fun. There are those who want to have a sports bike or a MotoGP, but there are also those who only want to travel 10 meters or cannot walk. We must convey Honda's message that dreams come true”.

On the difficult years in MotoGP. “These kinds of negative results are difficult to accept. There is a great opportunity to achieve something because what I don't like, what I hate, is losing.”