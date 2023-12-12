KTM’s motorsport director raised a doubt regarding the new concession system organized by Dorna to allow the recovery of the Japanese manufacturers

December 12, 2023

KTM ended 2023 with Brad Binder (newlywed) in fourth place in the standings, with two victories in the Sprint but no victories in the long races.

Long races that have been won for 17 times since Ducati, 2 and Aprilia e a and Honda.

In the meantime, to allow the recovery of the Japanese manufacturers, Dorna has drawn up and approved regulations new concessions (here you can find the analysis of theengineer Bernardelle).

KTM’s motorsport director spoke on the topic of concessions, that is Pit Beirer: “Manufacturers are now classified into four groups – he told Speedweek -, based on their results. And if you have too few pointsin the future you will be able to obtain more or fewer concessions during the season”.

“We accepted it – added Beirer – for the good of the championship and because it obviously helps the promoter Dorna”.

Then the doubt: “The Honda ha won a race in 2023, request for. Why don’t we have new concessions? Honda should have invest time and money in motorcycle development instead of the riders’ salaries” said the KTM director again.

Then an attack on Ducati too: “There are eight Ducatis on the grid, I don’t see why they need one ninth bike with a wild card, they are becoming the great martyrs. However, Ducati did an excellent job, I talked about it very often in my recent interviews” concluded Beirer.