Pedro Acosta he was the protagonist of some interviews in Spain, after winning the Moto2 world title.

Much awaited in MotoGP the 2004 class will debut in 2024, at the age of 20, on a GasGas. Here are some interesting passages from his answers to Marca and motogp.com.

“One of the biggest problems of my career is that I got to the world championship and I won my first year. This perhaps turned out to be more in the end a problem that's a positive thing, because I didn't know what it meant to arrive in a championship and have a bad time, not win races… everything happened in a very short time.” Acosta was referring to the 2022 championship when, in Moto2, it is not managed to excel straight away.

Coming to the Moto2 world championship, Aldeguer has just won the final and four consecutive victories they didn't move it more than that: “We had a bigger goal.” And again: “We won the World Championship for drivers and teams, achieved more pole positions, more victories, more podiums and more front rows”.

What material will you have in GasGas?

“We have the same bikes as the official team; The only thing that changes is that my bike is red. I told them, “I understand that now is not the time to be an official driver.” We will do things well so that that moment comes.”

On the expectations that fans and professionals have towards him…

“It's very difficult to talk about a reality when you're 19 and you've ridden a motorbike once. Just like the people who compare themselves to Marc Márquez. Comparisons can be made, but it is not the same era, nor are they the same bikes, nor is the number of people as professional. We see MotoGP grids where from first to last there is half a second. It's an honor to race with people like Marc Márquez, Bagnaia, Jorge Martín… people who, in some way, have already made history. We'll take it slow. The worst thing that can happen is expectations.”

Does it bother you that they call you “the new Marc Márquez”?

“On the contrary, it is a pride. But Marc Márquez is Marc Márquez and I am Pedro Acosta. There's nothing else, it doesn't bother me or anything. On the contrary, it is a pride. Just as they had told him that he was the new Valentino Rossi. And they told Rossi that he was the new Doohan. This is a snowball that keeps getting bigger.”