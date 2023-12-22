The arrival of Ducati in motocross it brings big news: Paolo Ciabatti become the new general manager of Off-Road. The news arrived yesterday.

Ducati has recently announced the new project for a range of off-road models and already in 2024 will participate a national motocross competitions.

Ducati is developing a 450 prototype entrusted to Alessandro Lupinowith the collaboration of Antonio Cairoli come test pilot high performance.

The Bolognese company has thus decided to create the Off-Road Division of Ducati Corse, which will take care of of organization and management of the sports program, which includes participation in the MXGP World Championship and the AMA Supercross Championship in the coming years.

Paolo Ciabattisporting director of Ducati Corse from 2013 to 2023, was called to cover the role of General Director of the new Ducati Corse Off-Road with the purpose of lead to success the Borgo Panigale company also in the off-road world, and will report directly to the CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, Claudio Domenicali.

For 2024, Ciabatti will also retain responsibility for coordinating Ducati's sporting activities in the main national SBK and SSP championships (MotoAmerica, British Superbike, All Japan Superbike, Australian Superbike and CIV).

Mauro Grassillihead of marketing and sponsorships for Ducati Corse, will take on the role of Sports Director, Marketing and Communication of Ducati Corsereporting directly to the General Manager of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall'Igna. Ducati Corse will continue to deal with the MotoGP and WorldSBK championships with the aim of continuing the extraordinary series of successes that have characterized the Borgo Panigale company's recent years.