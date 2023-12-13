He speaks on the official MotoGP website Paolo Bonora, team manager of Aprilia Racing Team. Aprilia expected to close the gap with Ducati, because the RS-GP confirmed itself as capable of winning racesand then with the Aleix's determination el'Vinales experience we expected to do very well. Instead, here it is the sixth and seventh place finishes of the two drivers, disappointing placings. Maybe the bike grew less than its competitors in the second half of the year?

“True – says Bonora – it wasn't a good season for usperhaps we approached 2023 with too much ambition after the results achieved by Aleix last year. Maybe the expectations were too high, we did not achieve the objectives. Aleix won at Silverstone and Barcelona, ​​demonstrating the competitiveness of the RS-GP on tracks that suit his riding style. But apart from these beautiful races, in the second half of the season we didn't collect many points and we wasted many good opportunities.”

The Aprilia Racing number one claims to know what is the weak point. And thus analyzes 2023.

“On some specific circuits we are doing very well, especially on tracks with fast corners like Barcelona or Silverstone. We have to though improve the bike during more decisive braking, especially when we come from a straight road at high speed and we have to stop the motorbike to do the pick-up (lift the motorbike) as quickly as possible. Here, on these points, we must improve compared to our rivals.”

At Aprilia they don't hesitate to criticize themselves for not being able to give the riders the bike they needed in the last races of the year. In the second part of the season the technicians were unable to prepare the bikes in the new conditions encountered.

“We are happy with the riders, but we need to be much faster and more consistent give them the confidence they need. Aleix had a great first part of the season, his race in Barcelona was impressive, this is clear, as is that of Maverick. Vinales has improved a lot, race after race he also managed to be more consistent at the start. In MotoGP you have to be in front of the first corner if you want to get a good result. Maverick's comments were very useful for Aprilia because his riding style is very different from Aleix's and therefore we know where we need to improve.”

Aprilia has had to double its workload this year after the incorporation of the RNF team as a new satellite team. The first year for the team led by Razlan Razali was not exciting, but Aprilia positively evaluates all the feedback received from both Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandeztwo riders who will still be on Italian bikes in the newly arrived Trackhouse Racing team.

“We are happy to have a private team with us – concludes Paolo Bonora – because this has helped us since the beginning of the season: we can understand each riding style and the behavior of the bike much better. Unfortunately Oliveira suffered many injuries and this had a huge impact on his season. Miguel is a talented rider with great potential, but with our bike he was unable to show what he is capable of. I hope I have better luck next year. AND Raul Fernandez improved especially in the second half of the seasonhe's another driver who really likes to brake and we learned a lot from him.”