In 2024 in MotoGP we will see a new team in place of Razali’s RNF: it is Trackhouse Racing, which has already achieved important successes in Nascar and now arrives as an independent Aprilia team

December 5, 2023

In 2024 in MotoGP we will see a new team: Trackhouse Racing which took the place, as Aprilia satellite team, of Razlan Razali’s RNF team.

Trackhouse has already achieved important successes in NASCAR and now it arrives in MotoGP as an independent Aprilia team on the track with the RS-GP MotoGP. The pilots remain Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

The livery it’s definitely more eccentric of the previous one: stars and stripes like the American flag. She doesn’t go unnoticed.

The announcement came from Milan and was broadcast all over the world. The founder and owner of Trackhouse, Justin Marks, the CEO of Aprilia Racing, Massimo Rivola, the Chief Sporting Officer of Dorna Sports, Carlos Ezpeleta and the Chief Commercial Officer of Dorna, And Rossomondo.

Trackhouse Racing will race with two Aprilia RS-GPs, entrusted to Miguel Oliveira it’s at Raul Fernandez. The team presented a symbolic motorcycle with the US flagpaying homage to the colors defended by Nicky Hayden and as a link to the great legacy of stars and stripes motorcycling.

The statements



Justin Marks, Founder and Owner of Trackhouse Racing: “Becoming part of the MotoGP World Championship is something very exciting for our young company. Trackhouse has worked from day one to recognize the unique and attractive opportunities of motorsport and to be able Landing in MotoGP represents a huge step in the growth of our reality. We believe deeply in Dorna’s mission and are committed to bringing something new and exciting to the Championship, as well as working hard to help grow and further spread this incredible sport to millions of new fans in North America and beyond.”

Massimo Rivola, CEO Aprilia Racing: “We are happy and proud to welcome Trackhouse in the Aprilia Racing family. What they managed to do in a very short time in NASCAR represents one extraordinary business card which anticipates the potential of this relationship. This is thanks to Justin Marks and his team who I met through my old friend PJ Rashidi. We found each other immediately in tune both in terms of technical ambitions and marketing and communication development in such an important market as the US one. Our commitment will increase significantly, a responsibility we take on with pleasure as I am sure it will allow us to grow even further.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports Chief Sporting Officer: “We are very happy to welcome Trackhouse to MotoGP. We know that this new team adapts perfectly to our sport: they have already demonstrated that they know how to win and have a great personality. In the most competitive era experienced by this sport, it is It’s more vital than ever to be able to count on strong independent teams on the grid and solid projects. Trackhouse will work with Aprilia who will offer extensive support: it’s a truly exciting prospect. The RS-GP is a winning bike and the combination of bike, Home and Trackhouse’s focus with this team represents something truly compelling for MotoGP™ fans around the world. We can’t wait to see Trackhouse race with us.”

Dan Rossomondo, Dorna Sports Chief Commercial Officer: “The arrival of Trackhouse in MotoGP is one great news. Many successes in competition and are also equipped with the marketing and promotion that comes with running a top level team in motorsport. This combination of operational excellence, combined with off-track experience, represents an important standard in MotoGP. The impact of Trackhouse in MotoGP will be positive, and it will be an ally for our business objectives.”