The background was told by Razlan Razali to Dazn Spain: it was 2019 and the Petronas manager had signed an agreement to bring his brother Alex to MotoGP, who said: “The M1 was good for my riding style”

December 6, 2023

These are phrases that will cause discussion, that’s for sure. The story comes from Spain and concerns Alex Marquez, the Yamaha e il Petronas team in Razlan Razali.

A was broadcast on Spanish Dazn documentary service which he retraced the story of Marquez junior.

“In my fifth year in Moto2 I was criticized for that – explained Marc’s brother -. I’ve wanted to get to MotoGP for years. Halfway through the year, in Brno, I was offered to do a year in Moto2 and I think two in MotoGP, with Petronas Yamaha”.

Meanwhile “Fabio Quartararo was in front, fighting with Marc and he was a bike that I liked. I thought she was going bene for my driving stylebut in the end it didn’t work out for ‘x’ reasons”.

And the then team manager Razali explained those Alex and it was in the my shortlist. So, we had some secret meetings and we have signed in Marquez’s motorhome so that he could be with us for a year in Moto2, and in 2021, when Fabio went to the official team, to bring Alex in MotoGP with us”.

To confirm what he said, Razali explained that he had a screenshot on his phone to prove it: “We signed the contract for Alex to be with us. It was August 2019, at 10pm.”

I problems they came later: “I said to Yamaha that I wanted to sign Alex for Moto2 and then for MotoGP. And Yamaha said ‘no, no member of the Marquez family can be in Yamaha‘. I asked ‘Why? This is my team!‘”.

Razali said it was explained to him: “Because of Marc and what happened in 2015. It became personal for them (Yamaha obviously).”

Those are the situations well-known of the world championship won by Lorenzo with the controversies and events of the latest races between Australia, Malaysia and Valencia.

The rest of the story: Alex in 2019 has won the Moto2 world championshipin 2020 he moved to HRC for a only year and then in LCR for another two, before moving to Ducati in 2023 with the Gresini team.