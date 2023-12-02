The 142nd episode of #atuttogas, online on moto.it and on the main podcast platforms starting from 9am on Sunday 3 December, features the Ducati test rider as a guest, who explains the strong and weak points of Bagnaia and Martin, what it made a difference. But, of course, it also talks about Marc Marquez’s debut with the GP23

December 2, 2023

He knows very well Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martinsees the data of both, knows what the strong points of one and the other are, what the limitations are. Michele PirroDucati test rider, is the right person to explain why Bagnaia won the title and what Martin missed.

“First of all, I’m a motorcycle enthusiast: seeing two guys go head to head like this was exciting. Both went really strong: it was nice to see this challenge on equal conditions and equal bikes. The difference was made by the episodes, but in terms of speed they were very similar. Claudio Domenicali is right to say that both would have deserved the title, but me I think Pecco did something morereacting to a bad accident and managing it like a world champion.”

In the podcast, Pirro analyzes in more detail the driving characteristics of the two drivers who came to fight until the last race.

“Pecco has incredible sensitivity when braking and turning in; Jorge is extremely talented and manages to bring a lot of speed into corners. Minimal differences can be seen from the data: we are talking about thousandths, at a very high level. Bagnaia is more methodical, he arrives later than Martin at the best set-up, but he’s always there on Sunday.”

Michele explains what it means manage the front lock and lock the rear wheel when braking: a quality that makes a big difference. Is it fair to say that Martin is faster and Bagnaia is more complete? Pirro only partially agrees…

In the 142nd episode of #atuttogas, he expresses all his bitterness for no longer be able to race with a wild card in 2024. “It would be necessary for Ducati to stop winning, but with the riders we have it’s practically impossible… Rules have been introduced against the Ducati system, I don’t think it’s right: our opponents should understand how we win, rather than limit ourselves.”

Inevitably, we talk by Franco Morbidelli and Marc Marquez: “I can’t tell you much, but Marc has shown that…”

That? The answer in the 142nd episode of #atuttogas, online on Moto.it and on the main podcast platforms starting from 9am on Sunday 3 December.

