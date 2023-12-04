The Spanish rider participated in the Honda Thanks Day in Motegi. His words, once again, however, seem like a goodbye

December 4, 2023

Was a Thanks day a little different than usual with Marc Marquez’s farewell to Honda. Even if for ’93 it was a goodbye, as he says every time he speaks after making the farewell official.

Together with Marquez were all the two and four wheel riders of the Japanese company. Honda paid tribute to MM by giving him a bouquetgiven to him by the HRC boss, Koji Watanabe.

“Thank you all for coming to support the Honda riders. As you know, this season is very special for me, I have decided together with Honda to split our paths, ma Perhaps we will see each other again in the future” Marquez said.

Again: “In eleven years we have won six World Cups together. We have done incredible things, we have grown together and for me it has been a pleasure to be part of this big family.”

“The Repsol Honda team will be the team of my life, the one where people will remember me, but my goal is always to win. I’ve always tried to do that and move forward in my career. I don’t know if this is my last Thanks Day with Honda, I hope not. I hope to return as a Honda rider in the future” reiterated number 93.