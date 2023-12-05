The owner of LCR spoke about the situation experienced with the rider who brought the RC213V back to success after two years

December 5, 2023

In the Texas GP Alex Rins he led Honda to victory almost two years after the last time (Misano 2021 with Marc Marquez). However, Rins then reported that Honda wasn’t giving him the updates that the officers had at their disposal (in particular the famous Kalex screen) and which, according to Rins, would have been due to him by contract. This is probably also behind the 1995 rider’s move to Yamaha.

He has arrived at clarity Lucio Cecchinello who spoke to Speedweek. The owner of LCR, said that in Rins’ contract “Upgraded parts were clearly promised, availability had to be guaranteed. However, HRC would decide when the new parts would be delivered.”

Cecchinello explained that precisely this last “clause it is very important to avoid misunderstandings” and for this reason defends Honda: “HRC always intends to give the satellite team competitive parts. But there could be problems with delivery times with third-party suppliers. These things are out of HRC’s control, which is why there is that clause in the contract.”

In essence the official team receives the components first and these parts can also reach the satellite team, but it’s not mandatory.

Cecchinello then did an example to better understand: “Bradl really liked the chassis German (Kalex) designed by HRC, but after the summer break, Márquez preferred the Japanese chassis” and it is for this reason that Rins did not try the Kalex chassis before signing with Yamaha.

Rins’ bad mood towards Honda also appeared in relation to that chassis which, Cecchinello further explained “Rins then tried in Indonesia after the injury and decided to return to the chassis he used at Mugello.”