The biggest clue for a possible return of Davide Brivio in MotoGP more is given from some words of the statement in which he separates from Alpine than from anything else.

The rumors have been going around for months now, in fact Brivio has been paired with MotoGP cyclically since 2021, that is, since he moved to Formula 1 with Alpine.

The experience with the Alpine team officially ended a few days ago and at the moment there are no official developments to report.

Brivio himself had said that HRC, that is, the place where everyone imagines it to be soon, he hadn't looked for it. But these words date back to the end of November.

Now there are at least three clues that point to his return to MotoGP, as team manager of another Japanese manufacturer: after Yamaha and Suzuki, it would be up to Honda.

Il first clue it is obviously the farewell to Alpine and the world of four wheels, a necessary condition for return free and on the market.

Il second clue is/could be the arrival of Luca Marini in HRC for two years. Let's remember that Puig apparently wanted it By Giannantonio, as the driver's manager revealed, it seemed like everything was done, a one-year contract.

Then everything fell apart and Marini arrived, who could be a rider that Brivio would have given on his approval. But we are in the field of suppositions.

Il third clue, the most important one lies in some words chosen to describe the farewell between Brivio and Alpine, precisely: “David's desire is that of leave Alpine per pursue other opportunities – he said Bruno Famin, Alpine team principal – and we have accepted his wish by mutually agreeing to part ways.”

That “pursue other opportunities” it seems to be the most evident element of the fact that Brivio has left the French team to return to his world, MotoGP.

These are the facts and there are no certainties at the moment. At the end of November Brivio said “I'm happy in Alpine” while there was already talk of his move to HRC. Two weeks later the separation per “pursue other opportunities.” Three clues do not make proof but can be a topic of discussion.

Will Brivio go to HRC? This possibility exists.