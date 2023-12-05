The 2023 vice champion was a guest on the well-known Spanish TV program El Hormiguero. He gave a summary of his last year

December 5, 2023

El Horminguero (the anthill in Italian) is a famous Spanish TV program, broadcast on Antena 3 in which the host interviews various guests. Among these also Jorge Martin who intervened to talk at length about the season just ended which saw him second behind the world champion Pecco Bagnaia.

“I didn’t lose the championship at the last race. A lot of things have happened this year, I was far away and then close. In Valencia I was at a disadvantage, but in beginning of the season my goal was there top 3 and in the end I’m happy with what I did.”

Again: “In October I was obsessed with victory. I had a bad time. I was very angry with my team and I saw that that attitude wasn’t working. So I thought I should enjoy what there was still to do.”

About the start of the season…

“I didn’t start very well, at least not as I expected, but then I gained confidence and the victories came. I won 13 races this year (four long races and nine Sprints) and went strong every weekend. But it’s true that when I saw something that wasn’t right I became tense. But getting mad at your team is a bad thing. They are your family. This is a lesson for next year.”

Martin was then shown the images of the accident in Valencia with Marc Marquez…

“It’s the first time I’ve seen him. If I had remained lying down we would have just touched each other. But when I raised the bike I made him skid and this made us both end up on the ground. For me it was terrible because it was his last race with the Honda. Neither of us wanted this. When I saw him after the race, I approached him and was surprised by his attitude. He told me not to worry, that he would do the same if he fought for the World Championship. For me it was all or nothing. But if they had done this to me, I don’t know how I would have reacted. Marc is the best in history. I had good vibes with him and then we exchanged helmets”

On his friendship with Aleix Espargaro…

“I only get along with one rider, Aleix Espargaró. It’s an almost fraternal relationship. Since I was 16 he has taken great care of me. With others I don’t pretend that they are my friends. They are my rivals, I go to the limit and I only worry if I meet Aleix”

Then Martin spoke about the thing that hurts him the most in 2023…

“Before I crashed a lot, this year I was more consistent. But there is something that hurts me a lot, and that’s what happened in the race in Indonesia. I was leading by three seconds and if I had won, I would almost certainly have won the MotoGP World Championship. Feeling so superior, wanting to humiliate them, was what made me fail. I learned for the future. You can win by two tenths or by a second with the same points.”

On Sprints and long races…

“In 42 minutes there is a lot of management. It’s not just about giving gas, you have to think a lot about the strategy. In the Sprint it’s more instinct, pure speed. And there I’m very strong and that’s why I won nine times on Saturday I have to think a little more in view of the long races”

About 2024…

“I see myself as champion in 2024, but this requires a lot of things to fall into place. It’s going to be an interesting year.”