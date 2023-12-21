A compliment to Honda and an analysis of the newcomer: “He's not an animal that doesn't care about the bike”

After a very difficult year Joan Mir is found, in fact, first Honda drive with next to it Luca Marini. After the Valencia test Mir spoke about his new teammate and the new bike.

The RC213V is “is lighter” e “brake betteryou brake at a different point, it also helps when cornering… in general it helps in everything that can be improved when they give you a motorcycle that weighs lessthese are all advantages.”

However, Mir asked for improvements from an electronic point of view: “It's one of the things I asked for for Sepang”

On the new situation of first pilot: “It's a nice opportunity” because there is the possibility of “being able decide a little more“.

On Marini: “It's a calm driver – said Mir – and normally this type of pilots are quite sensitive, he's not one of those who brakes like an animal and doesn't care about the bike.”