The first year with KTM had many downs and some ups, here are the words of the Australian rider

December 22, 2023

Jack Miller he could have won the last race, Valencia, but he crashed. It's a bit of a summary of his first season in KTM: fast but not constant and reliable. Or again: many lows and some highs.

In the end he finished 11th in the world championship, second in the ranking of the seven riders who had changed bikes.

And the driver, in an interview with Speedweek, made no concessions to himself. What grade do you give your 2023 season? He was asked. And Miller replied: “And 5”.

Then he added: “We wanted more. As a driver you always want more. We did some things well, but there are some areas where I would have liked to have done better.”

According to the Australian, the problem was also that “I set goals that were too high”. Among the positive things Miller highlighted the capacity Of to adapt to the new bike.

Regarding the various GPs he said that Jerez “it was a fantastic weekend for all of us” but also the “first Grand Prix of Portimão, when I was leading the standings in the first free practice session with the new bike. I was quick in too Texas”.

Finally Miller explained that the learning process with KTM is not yet finished and that therefore, in 2024, it will be able to grow further.