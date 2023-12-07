In MotoGP the topic of concessions is back in the news, with which Dorna aims to guarantee a more stable balance between the manufacturers. But how do they work? Here are the considerations of our Engineer Bernardelle

After a couple of seasons in which all manufacturers had equal opportunities for technical development, The issue of concessions is back in the news in MotoGPor the greater freedom of development allowed to those who did not shine in the championship that has just ended.

In the recent past, the last to lose concessions due to the good results obtained were Suzuki, KTM and Aprilia in that order.

On the occasion of the recent Valencia GP, a press release was issued by Dorna to announce the new agreement on this topic just approved by the Manufacturers involved in MotoGP

Much has already been written about what this new regulation looks like; here they want to propose themselves some considerations to understand whether, at least on a conceptual level, this new system really exists with a horse

Pecco Bagnaia during the Valencia Tests

Ducati overwhelming power?



Let’s start by saying that although the MSMA, the body that brings together the manufacturers involved in MotoGP, has approved the new rule, the clash in the various meetings must have been decidedly heated. It couldn’t have been otherwise as from a situation, that of the end of the 2023 season, in which everyone had equal development opportunities, we now enter a period in which, at least until next summer, Ducati appears decidedly limitedwhile the Japanese of Honda and Yamaha will be able to evolve their bikes with much more freedom.

In fact, it seems excessive that Ducati, the only manufacturer falling into category A, is being limited more than it has been able to do up to now, with the cancellation of every possible Wild Card and with a heavy reduction in the number of tires available for testing sessions. Why not just keep the 2023 situation unchanged? It almost sounds like a precise desire to contain the excessive technical power achieved by the Bolognese company.

#42 Alex Rins, last GP winner on a Honda

260 tires for testing



The method of calculating points and therefore the division into four categories does not evaluate the podiums and victories achieved at all and so Honda and Yamaha are both placed in category D, the one which has the greatest degree of freedom, even if Honda won one GP in the season just ended, the American one in Austin with Alex Rins. Personally, the previous method, when podiums and victories were considered, seemed more correct to me for evaluating the real potential of the company.

However, I find the differentiation in the quantity of tires available for the test sessions correct. The 170 tires available to Ducati versus the 260 available to the Japanese they do about 8-10 more days of testing with a single test rider for Honda and Yamaha, four – five more testing sessions at most. It is correct that we are given the opportunity to do more work on the track to recover.

Ducati: nessuna Wild Card



Much less understandable complete elimination of the possibility of participating in GPs with a Wild Card for Ducati, leaving 6 possible opportunities for Honda and Yamaha. The difference seems too high and, probably, rather than to limit development, it serves to ensure that we do not have more than the 8 Ducatis on the track that already regularly participate in the Championship.

The extra possibilities given to him are right, and very similar to what happened before aerodynamic development, the number of engines granted to each driver and the possibility of evolving them during the season. On these components, if you want to speed up the recovery of those behind, there is no other possibility than this.

Finally, the calculation of the Manufacturers’ ranking done twice a year also seems correct to me: in fact we will arrive at a standard in which concessions will be reevaluated at the beginning and mid-season. This is in line with Dorna’s declared desire to guarantee a better and more stable balance between the manufacturers.

In August 2024 we will see how much Honda and Yamaha have been able to recover and how the concessions will, if necessary, be reassigned.