One of the criticisms leveled at Dorna is the Spanishization of the world championship. Let’s see how much Spain there is in addition to the drivers in the GPs, in the manufacturers and in the teams, comparing the data also with the 2014 and 2004 years

December 11, 2023

A few days ago we published the lists of riders of the three classes of the world championship. We have noticed that Spain, in the three classes, represents the 41% of pilots, that is, almost one in two is Spanish: not a good thing per a championship which is defined world.

Then we wondered how much it was Spanish-centric this world championship organized, in fact, by the Spanish Dorna. Here are some numbers and reflections.

Geography, Spain above all



In Spain in 2023 they ran tre GP, in Italy instead two and one in other various countries. In 2023, it was raced in South America once (Argentina), as well as in America (Texas). Then 11 times in Europe, 6 in Asia and 1 in Oceania.

In short, the World Cup over 50% took place in Europe, with a good percentage of Asian races and a limited presence on the American continent. Africa absent.

Spain is the only one where more than two GPs are held, including the final one in Valencia (and in previous years there were 4 GPs, this year Aragon was skipped).

In the 2014 the 18 GPs were distributed as follows: four in Spain, two in Italy. Again: 11 in Europe, 3 in Asia, 3 in America and 1 in Oceania

In the 2004 the 16 GPs were: three in Spain and one in Italy. Again: 10 in Europe, 3 in Asia, 1 in Africa, 1 in America and 1 in Oceania

Drivers, comparison with 2004 and 2014 (the Spaniards have greatly increased!)



In 2024 the official MotoGP riders will be 22, Of these 16 they are Italian (6) and Spanish (10). That is to say that 72% of the world championship riders come alone two nations.

summing up: 10 Spaniards, 6 Italians, two French, one Japanese, one South African, one Australian and one Portuguese

Aagain: 19 Europeans, one African, one from Oceania and one Asian

But what was the situation like ten and twenty years ago? We see.

In the 2014 the riders registered for MotoGP were 23: Of these 4 they were Italians and 7 Spanish (47%).

The other 12 drivers were: 4 English, 2 Americans, an Australian, a Japanese, a Colombian, a French and a German, a Czech.

Still: 18 Europeans, 3 Americans, one from Oceania and one Asian

In the 2004 the riders registered for MotoGP were 23: Of these 4 they were Italians and solo 3 Spanish (30%). The others 16 they were: 5 Americans, 4 Japanese, 4 English, an Australian, a Brazilian and a German.

Still: 12 Europeans, 6 Americans, 4 Asians and one from Oceania

Moto



Here the discussion is quickly done, there are no Spanish builders but two Italians, an Austrian and two Japanese.

Teams (zero Spanish)



The 11 teams of the 2023 World Cup are distributed as follows: 5 Italian (Ducati, Pramac, VR46, Gresini, Aprilia), two Japanese (HRC by Yamaha) a Monegasque (LCR), a Malaysian (RNF), an Austrian (KTM), a French one (Tech 3). Zero Spanish.

Conclusions



As for the premier class of the world championship Spain is over-represented in terms of riders and GPs. It’s a different matter for the houses and teams, where there are no Spaniards.

If we look at 2004 and 2014, the number of Spanish drivers increased a lot while the ones disappeared Americans and almost disappeared i Japanese. However, as regards the geography of the world championship, the search for expansion in Asia in recent years is appreciable with the GPs which in the period between September and October are all Asian. However, something is missing at the American level, both North and South, just as Africa is absent.