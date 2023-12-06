The two-time world champion spoke about himself in 360 degrees: from his victories to his retirement up to the age of 25, a normal life as a bartender and as a footballer (but also in the national team!) up to his rebirth in the new role of coach, both for Gresini and for Ducati Lenovo

Manuel Poggiali he was a very fast rider on the track, capable of winning two world titles, in 125 and 250 at just 20 years old. A phenomenon, but also a very sensitive and attentive person.

And, on the one hand, as he told us in this interview, his sensitivity led him to stop racing at just 25 years old, on the other hand the same sensitivity allowed him to appreciate life, rebuilding himself to become, at just 40 years old, a pioneer in a fairly new job: the drivers’ coach.

Until last year he did it successfully for the Gresini team where (5 races won and two Sprints between 2022 and 2023), from 2024 he will have a double role: still coach Gresini but also coach for Lenovo Ducati, the official team.

So Poggiali will help the two Marquez brothers and the two red ones Pecco Bagnaia ed Enea Bastianini.

In this interview we talked about his role, his past, an interview from 2010 with some of his right intuitions, his past, his father who died when he was a teenager but also much more.