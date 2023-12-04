Il Triumph Triple Trophy 2023 was awarded to the Spaniard Pedro Acosta. In the reasons we read that the driver played “one season phenomenal which saw him win the World Champion title, the Triumph Triple Trophy and a place in the MotoGP category next year.”

The Triple Trophy prize is a “splendid and unique Triumph Street Triple RS 765purpose-built and customized at Triumph’s global headquarters in Hinckley, UK” and was delivered to Pedro Acosta in Valencia during the last GP of the 2023 season.

Awarded by Triumph Motorcycles, official supplier of Moto2 engines, Acosta becomes the fourth winner of the Trophy, which runs alongside the Moto2 World Championship. This is the first time it was won by the world championdemonstrating Acosta’s grip on the season this year.

How this award works. The Triumph Triple Trophy rewards numerous GP weekend successes and achievements in addition to race victory, with scoring designed to reflect the incredibly close nature of competition in Moto2:

· 7 points – Best race progression from start to finish: 7 points for the rider or riders who recovered the most positions from the start of the race to the checkered flag

· 6 points – Pole position: 6 points for the driver who qualifies on pole

· 5 points – Fastest lap in the race: 5 points to the fastest driver/s for the same fastest lap

Acosta’s steady pace this season means it has scored points in nine rounds, far ahead of its closest rivals who have only had four points-scoring races each.

He scored points for be in pole position at the Sachsenring, Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring, and scored the fastest lap in the race eight times.

The trophy was won by Acosta already at the Malaysian Grand Prix in October, when there were still three in contention: in addition to the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team rider, Taiga Hada from the Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team and Jake Dixon from the GASGAS Aspar Team.

Hada had taken maximum points for best race progression four times going into Malaysia to sit second in the standings. However it was Alex Escrig who scored the most important points in that race, his first points in the Triumph Triple Trophy, making him the 26th rider to make the scoreboard. With Fermin Aldeguer scoring all the remaining points thanks to his pole position and fastest lap of the race, this meant that no one else could catch Pedro and he was crowned winner of the Triple Trophy the same day he won the Moto2 championship. The last series of points of Aldeguer saw him leap to the second place overallwith just nine points separating second from fourth place.

Pedro Acosta commented: “I am very happy of having won this award, in the end is one fantastic bike. I see a lot of people having fun driving it and maybe now is the time to get my license so I can have fun driving it on the road too. In the end we know that it is the same engine that we use in Moto2TM and we see how fast Moto2TM is. It will be fun to do some stubble and wheelie on this bike!”

Steve SargentChief Product Officer at Triumph Motorcycles, said: “Congratulations Pedro for such an impressive season and for being the winner of the 2023 Triumph Triple Trophy. It’s great to see such talent emerging on our 765 Triple and with the gap between Moto2 and MotoGP closer than ever Thanks to the latest engine updates, we’re excited to see how you fare in MotoGP in 2024. We hope you enjoy your prize.”