Valentino Rossi's partner was a guest on Diletta Leotta's program

December 21, 2023

Francesca Sofia Novello she was a guest on Mamma Dilettante, the program of Diletta Leotta. In the half hour chat there were many things that the presenter and partner of Valentino Rossi they said.

Leotta's program aims to put people in front of the microphone first-time mothers.

The two talked about when they spoke to each other at Fashion Week and Francesca discovered that Diletta was pregnant. Then Rossi's partner talked about when she got pregnant: “We weren't looking for it.”

Then Francesca talked about the attitude of Juliet, their daughter, towards moto: “It's in his DNA, maybe it will be there first female MotoGP champion“.

“Giulietta was born on March 4, that is, the first MotoGP weekend in which Valentino wasn't there, incredible” added Novello.

“She looks like Valentino! In the stroller I gave her he puts toy cars in it and carries them around, she's badass!”

The interview, which lasts half an hour you can find it below.