The dominator of the championship finale admits: he wanted to move to MotoGP but others decided that he should stay where he is. He is a little disappointed, but he consoles himself: he is only 18 years old and in 2024 he will start favorite in the middle class

December 12, 2023

How did he get it, Fermin Aldeguerthe missed promotion in MotoGP? The driver from Boscoscuro finished the championship in third place with 212 points, behind Pedro Acosta and Tony Arbolino. With the excellent season finale, four consecutive victories, the Murcian had made many imagine a leap in category. Indeed, many newspapers took it for granted. Instead he will remain in Moto2 and Fermin on Dazn begins by recalling Valencia’s last victory.

“It was beautiful – he says – and the warmth of the audience was felt a lot. There was a time when it made me sick as hell the left arm, because in Valencia it’s all curves to the left, but I said to myself: today you have to do it for these people. And I got the strength, I don’t even know where from.”

The recovery in the rankings has been prodigious: 100 points in four races. At that point, although tied by a contract with Luca Boscoscuro’s SpeedUp, Fermin Aldeguer was in negotiations to move to MotoGP. He takes it philosophically.

“All of this It left a bad taste in my mouth, but ultimately I think things happen for a reason. Maybe next year will be our year for fight for the world title. Become a champion always opens many doors. I was close to the passage, it’s true, and the decision was not mine: others took it and this is it difficult to accept. But in the end I’m sure we will enjoy it.”

Next year Aldeguer will certainly be able to fight for the Moto2 title and many already they focus on him. Fermin considers it something positive, but up to a certain point.

“On the one hand I like it, on the other I don’t. In the end the pressure increasesin ho 18 years and I enjoy the moment. We will go to Moto2 again next year, and it will be a whole unknown with new tires and many changes.”