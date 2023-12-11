The French rider didn’t mince words: “Yamaha has little time to convince me to stay”

In 2019 i first podiums and an unexpected competitiveness for a rookie with a less than exceptional CV, in 2020 the first victories and a decline in the second part of the season. In 2021 the world titlesecond place in 2022.

In 2023 only placings, three podiums and never competitive to win.

Fabio Quartararo, whose contract expires at the end of 2024, knows he is one of the most coveted pilots from the other teams. He is a champion and he wants to win like this, in an interview with his colleague Lewis Duncan of motorsport.com spoken clearly about what you expect from Yamaha.

On the relationship with Yamaha: “As a rider, Yamaha gave me the opportunity to be in MotoGP. I gave them a title. The relationship is good. I would like to win again with the Yamaha.”

Without mincing words: “The fact is, we have very little time to do itespecially because I can convince me that it is a winning project.” In short, the first 4-5 races of next year could be decisive.

To reiterate the concept Quartararo said: “If I feel I don’t have a winning project I’ll have to leave. I see that Yamaha is pushing hard and I would like to return to the top of the standings with them.”