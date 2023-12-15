First the meeting with the journalists, then the big party with the public

December 15, 2023

First the meeting with the press then the big party at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, with the audience and the music of a famous DJ. So Ducati decided to celebrate the World Cup won in this 2023.

Pecco Bagnaia in MotoGP, Alvaro Bautista in Superbike, Nicolò Bulega in Supersport. They were the absolute protagonists, together with the two on the MotoGP podium that is Jorge Martin e Marco Bezzecchi.

Bagnaia



Bagnaia said: “A very nice moment to share with the Ducati fans and ours, I'm very happy.”

Regarding the championship: “There are 8 of us, the level must rise further. Now that I'm a two-time world champion? I hope to make further improvements.”

Bagnaia's career begins to take the shape of that of a champion, Do you ever think about it before going to sleep? And would you like to be the first MotoGP world champion to also become SBK world champion?

“I think about it every now and then, I look at the statistics, I look at the numbers, at the end of the season I do it, Wikipedia is a page that I consult a lot. Yes, I would also like to win in Superbike, but there's time.”

Did you ever think of becoming number 1 of this House?

“I believed in it, the ambition was to get to the point where we were today, winning the MotoGP title takes you to a higher level and it's something magnificent and doing it with the number 1 is even more beautiful.”

Martin



Last year when you didn't go to the official championship many thought you might be demotivated, but instead you had an incredible season, next year where will you find the motivation?

“I think in the end it's the same, trying to improve, I have the chance to win again with a satellite team for the first time in history. It won't be easy but I know the bike better and I can beat the others”

Bezzecchi



In the last part of the year were you more limited by the injury or by the fact that you were still third with a lot of disadvantage from the first two and a lot of advantage from the fourth?

“The disadvantages and advantages factor had no influence, I never looked at the rankings, especially backwards. I chased but I was always a hair behind. After India I recovered something then I got hurt and the injury had a bit of an influence , with ifs and buts it's difficult, I don't know”

You and Marquez and two others will have the GP23, which is already ready, do you think you can have an advantage over the officials?

“No, no advantage, we're certainly starting from a fantastic base because Pecco won the world championship and Jorge came second, but you know, it remains to be seen, the official teams always have a little bit more”

Bautista Opens



Bautista: “It's difficult to say which of the two world championships was more difficult, perhaps the second one when I was number 1 and everyone wanted to beat me, the first one instead you went on the attack. However, I had a very good feeling and we were very competitive, crazy numbers. We will try to work again next year to have the same level.” On Bulega: “A young teammate who has won arrives, it's a great stimulus. He will be very strong, he works well, similar to mine, he will already be a rival for the title fight”

Bulega: “Did I say I was good? Yes, I certainly had a difficult time in Moto2 and this year was my revenge and when I won the world championship I said: great satisfaction. Alvaro said I can win straight away? I'm happy if I 'he said, but it will be difficult, to be realistic I would like to get some podiums. I am a rookie even if I am supported by an excellent team and an excellent package, which I will try to make the most of”