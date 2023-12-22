The video focuses on the last weekend, that of Valencia, the world champion: “It was great to be able to relive it after almost a month away”

December 22, 2023

On the official YT channels of Ducati and Pecco Bagnaia is available from today documentary “#BACK2BACKgnaia: Ducati and Pecco’s intense showdown to MotoGP Glory”.

Through unpublished scenes and the words of the main protagonists, the video traces the behind the scenes of the last Grand Prix of the 2023 MotoGP season held in Valencia last end of November.

From the very close head-to-head with his brand partner Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing Team), to the world triumph achieved thanks to another exciting victory in the Sunday race, up to the unpublished images of the celebrations, the documentary gives the viewer a unique perspective of the path experienced by Bagnaia and his team towards the second world title Consecutive MotoGP.

Bagnaia: “The weekend in Valencia was truly full of emotions and it's wonderful to be able to relive it after almost a month through this video. Compared to last year we really had to fight all the way to defend the World title and doing so by also winning the race was incredible. It's nice to also be able to hear the voices and reactions of those who were close to me and those who lived this intense season with me. I hope that all the fans who watch this video can get excited and feel closer to us! Thanks to all the Ducatisti and my fans. Happy Holidays!”