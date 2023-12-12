All three made the step around the age of 30 but in very different situations, there are some similarities but there are many aspects to evaluate

December 12, 2023

32, 30 e 31. Tonight I woke up and I had these numbers in mind. Difficult, but not impossible, for them to come out in the lottery but I don’t like betting so I don’t think I will play them.

Immediately after thinking about these numbers I thought which were the ages of Valentino Rossi (32, in 2011), Jorge Lorenzo (30, in 2017) e Marc Marquez (31, in 2024).

That is, the ages at which the three they made the leap to arrive at Ducati. Let’s see some similarities and some differences on these three major market movements.

The team they go to and the ones they come from



Valentino Rossi in 2010 he left a Super winning Yamaha (he had won the last three world championships, two with him and one, in 2010, with Lorenzo) to face the challenge in Ducati from 2011, but also because Lorenzo was starting to be too uncomfortable a partner.

That Ducati it was a powerful and difficult bike to ride but Rossi, before getting on it, thought “if we fixed the Yamaha that wasn’t winning, with this one that still wins with Stoner, it will be easier”. Everyone who is here reading this, or almost everyone, knows that it didn’t happen that way. Two very difficult years, then the return to Yamaha.

According to an article in Il sole 24 ore in 2012, Rossi received a salary of 14 million per year.

After Rossi’s two years, Ducati began a path of rebirth con Gigi Dall’Igna which brought it to today’s splendor.

Jorge Lorenzo he left in 2016 a super competitive Yamahawho had won the 2015 world championship and had always finished first or second since 2010. Lorenzo’s choice was ambitious but also well paid (12.5 million a year).

More Ducatis was becoming an excellent bike and in 2016 it had won the first two races since Stoner with Iannone and Dovizioso. Lorenzo’s arrival was a great stimulus for Dovizioso who won six times and disputed the world title with Marquez until the last race.

Just like Rossi, Lorenzo also did only two years at Ducati but in the second he managed to win three races and if there hadn’t been that signing with Honda perhaps we would have seen him win a world championship with the red one. Perhaps.

As Gabarrini said, “many of the things on the GP23 started from feedback from Jorge Lorenzo”, something the rider himself confirmed in our interview, explaining what this feedback was.

The arrival of Marc Marquez in Ducati it is completely different from that of the other two. First of all, why does MM93 not go to the official team but to a satellite one.

Compared to notable wages from the other two Marquez will receive quite a bit of money low, we don’t know how much but certainly under 5 million euros. In HRC he got 12 a year. Ciabatti had even talked about zero salary but then it became known that there will be a salary.

Compared to the team he leaves, Marquez leaves a Honda at the lowest point in its history in MotoGP.

A motorbike that, except Rins-Texas!, only he managed to get to the podium, which only he managed to start from the front (taking advantage of the wakes of the Ducatisti). This year too he was the first Honda in the standings despite the injuries.

Marquez chose Ducati because it is the bike that dominates the world championship. He even agreed to go to a satellite team with a bike from the previous year, so convinced is he that he can do well with the GP23.

The physical conditions in which they arrived at Ducati



In this there is one discreet analogy Between Rossi e Marquez. The Italian in 2011 was veteran of accidents at the tibia and to shoulder and so he was not in perfect physical conditionalthough at the end of 2010 he returned to victory with the M1.

Marquez, after three hellish years (sports speaking) this year he was physically well. He had some minor injuries at the beginning of the season, when he wanted to compensate with a newfound physique the Honda’s lack of performance, ending up with risk too much.

Lorenzo instead passed in Ducati in excellent physical condition.

His palmares at the time of his move to Ducati



At the time of the move to Ducati Rossi, at 32 years oldhe had already won 9 world titles and 105 of his 115 GPs overall (he would win another 10 in his second stint at Yamaha).

Lorenzo, 30 years oldHe had won 5 world titles and 65 of his 68 races (he will win another 3 with Ducati in 2018)

Marquez arrives at Ducati with 8 world titles and 31 years old. Up to now he has won 85 GPs.

Conclusions, there are many more differences than similarities



The steps of Rossi and Lorenzo in Ducati they had many similaritiesstarting with the role of reference pilot that Valentino and Jorge were going to occupy.

The Marquez situation compared to the other two it is very different. He will not be in the official team, although it is almost certain that the attention he will receive (at least from the media…) will be equal or greater than the red team.

Another difference: the former Yamahas had been hired for millions of euros while Marquez goes to Ducati mainly to return competitiveleaving aside the economic aspect (since it has left quite a few millions in Japan).

Rossi found one in Ducati difficult bike to ride (even if he didn’t think so much) and couldn’t make it mold according to his desires.

Lorenzo found one Ducati on the rise and brought his best (including the famous modification to the tank). He found victories but for one situation da sliding doors he signed for Honda a few days before winning his first GP with Ducati.

Marquez finds the Ducati at the peak of their performancewinner of 17 GPs out of 20 and 46 consecutive races on the podium.

In short, Marquez’s choice it is not comparable in almost anything with those of Rossi and Lorenzo. It’s a different challenge and, last aspect to underline but very importantin this case it is It was Marquez who wanted a Ducati motorcycle and not vice versa (as also said by Dall’Igna).

The 93 even has broken a contract to move to the Italian company. The other two were wanted and paid for by Ducati, going into the red after the natural expiry of the contract with Yamaha.