The Italian, former team manager of Yamaha and Suzuki, explained how things are. The rumors had increased after Luca Marini’s move to the Japanese company

December 1, 2023

Davide Brivio he officially denied his move to HRC. He did so by responding to his colleague Mathias Brunner of Speedweek. The manager has been working at Alpine since 2021, immediately after the victory in the MotoGP world championship with Suzuki and Joan Mir.

In January 2021 Brivio had in fact signed a contract with Alpine F1 Team as racing director under the direction of Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine. About a year later, however, Brivio changed roles, passing from the wall to a task with less visibility, namely the management of the sports project, in particular trying to explore categories in which the house could compete.

But let’s get back to the voice Brivio-HRC. Brivio’s return to MotoGP is a fairly frequent topic. In this case the former Yamaha manager was associated with HRC which, as we all know here, is in great difficulty (and manager Alberto Puig is one of the most criticized in the paddock).

The voice took over more strength when HRC decided to hire Luca Marini, which Puig apparently didn’t want. “Well – many said – this means that Brivio will arrive in Puig’s place”.

Brivio’s words



“I will stay with Alpine – Brivio told Speedweek -. My contract does not expire at the end of 2023. I cannot speak to the exact length of the contract, but it extends until next year.”

Again: “At the moment I have no intention of taking another job and I feel comfortable in Alpine. Besides, there’s no job for me anywhere else, no one offered me anything. So I’ll continue to do what I’m doing at the moment.”