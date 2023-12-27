The words of the Ducati CEO on the eight-time world champion and on Martin

The CEO of Ducati, Claudio Domenicali, he talked about his company and of the arrival of Marc Marquez but also of confirmation as a champion of Pecco Bagnaia and the skill of the challenger Jorge Martin.

Domenicali spoke about it with the Spanish media Marca, answering questions from journalist Jaime Martin.

Su Martin: “I'm also very happy for Jorge because in reality Jorge and Pecco were almost equal ma la Pecco was better on Sunday: he won the race, he started in the lead, he was strong from the start and forced Jorge to push hard, which caused him to make some mistakes.”

They are Marc Marquez: “Marc will be an ally because we will have the great advantage of seeing how he rides the bike. I think that both Pecco, Jorge and Bezzecchi will be able to improve by seeing how Marc rides, because we have the philosophy that they share the data. He will be a candidate for victory, for the title , for sure”

Some say Marc Márquez it will annoy everyone, what do you think Domenicali? “Right that Marc will annoy everyone, even at Ducati, of course he will. Pecco or Enea will not only have Jorge or Bezzecchi, or Di Giannantonio but they will also have Marc. With one more to beat it will create more confusion. What we hope is that they are races without accidents. I don't really like contact, because it is dangerous. Marc is a bit like that from time to time. Jorge is too. It was a little bit in the last race. Marc had a bad accident. And it was Jorge who threw him in that accident. It was dangerous. In competitions there is a limit and you have to pay attention to the limit, It is important that the Race Direction keeps the drivers calm, and if anyone exceeds the limit they are immediately sanctioned.”