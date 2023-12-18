What happened at the Ducati party in Bologna?

For the second consecutive year Ducati organized one in mid-December big party open to the public to rejoice together in the successes achieved both in MotoGP and in Superbike and Supersport.

At the Unipol Arena in Bologna, or rather, in Casalecchio di Reno, all the Ducati top management were present: Claudio Domenicali and then Gigi Dall'Igna, Paolo Ciabatti e Davide Tardozzi.

Besides them i great protagoniststhose who get on two wheels or the pilots Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Alvaro Bautista e Nicolò Bulega.

We spoke with all the riders, with Dall'Igna and with Uccio Salucci but also with some fans.

With the enthusiasts it was the right opportunity to understand what theirs was favorite moment in seasonsuch as theirs favorite driver but also as they see the arrival of Marc Marquez.

Marc Marquez was for contractual reasons absent (he's still under contract with HRC) but, the only time he's been nominated from the stage, it was booed.

The applause they went to Jorge Martin, Bez and also Bulega and Bautista while Bagnaia also received gods great choirs.