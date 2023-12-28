In October a piece of news appeared in the newspaper El Confidencial: Dorna Sportowner of the commercial rights to MotoGP and WorldSBK, was for sale for 2,000 million euros.

Furthermore, in December there was the distribution of 420 million of euros of dividends among Dorna shareholders. Dorna's CEO spoke about this possible sale, Carmelo Ezpeleta, who was interviewed by La Repubblica.

“Every day – said Ezpeleta – I receive two or three phone calls from the banks, they ask me if it's true that we are for sale. But the banks don't want to buy, they offer themselves as intermediarie in the operation”.

Ezpeleta then added: “We are ready to continue with the same shareholders or to leave them. Normally venture capital real estate companies, and this is our case, don't last more than four or five years. But every rule has its exceptions”

Dorna has had an agreement with for many years Bridgepointa British private investment fund.

Regarding Bridgepoint, Ezpeleta recalled that “with our first investors, we were there from 1998 to 2006, eight years, and then Bridgepoint came along, which made changes internally, and has been there for 17 years. Today Today about 20% of Dorna is owned by its workers, and I own the majority. But 39% is owned by Bridgepoint and 38% by a Canadian public fund.”

On the possible sale for 2,000 million Ezpelete said that “anything could happenat any time”.