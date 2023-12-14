Back and forth between the tire manufacturer, via Piero Taramasso, and the team of the vice world champion driver

December 14, 2023

“There were no abnormalities in the gum Jorge Martín in Qatar”. This is the official position of Michelin, through the voice of its MotoGP manager, Piero Taramasso.

The reference is to Sunday at Losail, the penultimate world event, in which Martin finished in tenth place. The Spaniard, very critical at the end of the race, said that the tire was “as hard as a rock”.

A few weeks later, Taramasso returned to the topic in an interview with La Gazzetta.

“We carried out analyzes and verified the processes: there were no anomalies”. And then he added: “No conspiracies” (a position, fortunately, also shared by Pramac's Borsoi).

TARAMASSO'S EXPLANATIONS



As we have already said and reiterated, the tires are entrusted to the teams on Thursday and for draw. Taramasso again: “A quiet season that ended with many events and I think that many factors contributed: the stress of the fight for the title, the open market for drivers, the regulation on tire pressure, the introduction of the sprints which they added more nervousness. Then to Qatar Jorge's performance, not up to par of expectations, has generated controversy and discussions.”

On the checks carried out on the offending tire: “We carried out analyzes on the machines where the wheels are made, we checked the quality and transport processes, the history of the rubber, whether it had been heated or not: there were no production or quality problems. That's for sure”.

“A tire that doesn't work – added Taramasso – It doesn't work on the warm-up lap and from the first lap it gets you going a second floor” instead “in quarto e seventh lap Jorge has done it same time of Bagnaia”.

For the man Michelin Martin committed “a mistake at the startbut then recovered three or four positions: if the tire doesn't work you can't do it”.

And then? “The rest are race factors that caused the deterioration of the rear tireand then the front one, until it finally turns one second slower”.

THE PRAMAC REPLICA, WITH BORSOI



Gino Borsoi, Pramac team manager, replied to Michelin speaking to As: “Martín, the day before, had won a race, and he had won it the way he had won it. Focusing on the Qatar race, it was one very strange race, far from Jorge's level of potential. An analysis was carried out by Pramac and Ducati and it was found that, in terms of riding and setting up the bike, there was no any errors or problems”.

Then Borsoi responded to one need phrase from Taramasso, this: “Jorge's performance did not live up to expectations”.

Borsoi: “When Taramasso said that Jorge's performance was not at the expected level, I want to think who doesn't point the finger directly at Jorge, because he's intelligent, I don't think he says that Jorge didn't do his job well.”

Then Borsoi he revealed: “I also have to say that to date We are still waiting for a response from Michelin for a more complete analysis. An initial analysis of the construction of the tire was made, in which Michelin states that there were no manufacturing errors, and we agree that there were none, but we are still waiting a complete analysis of the compound. One month before the race we are still waiting for it.”

Ancora: “Martín he hasn't forgotten how to guide any day now, Sunday in Qatar. When a driver like him finishes tenth it's because something happened”.

Then Borsoi clarified that “nWe don't believe absolutely ad no conspiracy. Things go as they go and sometimes we can't completely control everything. I think it was an unlucky Sunday after a spectacular Saturday, and that's it. At no point did we think there was anything behind it.”