The wedding took place a few days ago in South Africa, the bride’s name is Courtney Renniers

December 12, 2023

The last one, in the summer, was Luca Marini which he had brought to the altar Marta Vincenzi. Before him he had taken the step Jack Miller who put it like this: “I married my best friend!”.

Last Saturday, however, he got married Brad Binder. The South African driver born in 1995, fourth in this year’s world championship, has joined Courtney Renniers.

The official KTM rider has been engaged to model Courtney since July 2022. The wedding took place in Stellenbosch, South Africanear Cape Town.