The driver born in 1996 passes (temporarily?) to the other side of the wall, he will support the two officials Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio

December 13, 2023

In 2023 he raced in Moto3 (with a podium), in MotoE and in the Supersport world championship. Three different championships but not a starting saddle. Andrea Migno, 27 years old, he is ready to start a new adventure that was officially announced today.

He will be the Coach Assistant and Video Analysis of the VR46 MotoGP team. In short, he has a new role which, at the moment, puts him out of the world of pilots.

Migno will assist and help the two officers Marco Bezzecchi e Fabio Di Giannantonio.