The new HRC rider spoke about his present and how the negotiation to take him on the RC213V came about

December 1, 2023

In an interesting interview published in the Gazzetta dello Sport, the journalist Paolo Ianieri asked to account Luca Marini of his move from Ducati to HRC.

“Today the RC213V is not the best bike, but I want to work with the team and Honda to bring them back to where they deserve to be.”

Puig (who apparently wanted Di Giannantonio) said it was Marini to offer himself to Honda and the Italian rider’s version is also similar: “An opportunity presented itself when Marc announced his farewell. Doing it in October made everything complicated, many proposed, but with the Academy we saw an opportunity. I always said very clearly that my goal was a factory team. Honda, then, took me into great consideration, as can be seen two year contract”.

Marini explained that he had not yet spoken at length with Puig because “everything happened quickly”.

On the first day of testing Marini surprised everyone a bit: tenth period e first Honda. These are his first impressions of the RC213V: “It lacks a bit of grip on corner exit and entry, a bit of traction, acceleration… due to what factors I don’t know. But it seems a beautiful motorbike, fun to drive, with great corner entry. I don’t see them too far away.”

And about leaving the cone of shadow of the cumbersome brother Valentino Rossi: “This is a last step that was needed. It’s my project. Going to an official team was my dream and goal, for me it’s a very normal thing. Being Valentino Rossi’s brother doesn’t change anything for me.”