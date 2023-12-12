In his last year with the RC213V he had to get up from the ground 29 times after a fall. Three drivers are the most virtuous, among them also the world champion

December 13, 2023

Lo stile Of Marc Márquez is that: taking risks in the sessions to understand the limits of the bike. AND to risk often means fall.

A profitable style until 2019, then from 2020 his results dropped, due to the serious accident to his right humerus in the first race of that world championship and the subsequent ordeal with four surgical operations.

Since then, Marquez has been a rider in search of himself, of himself before 2020.

In the meantime, however, he continues to fall a lot, a style that has also been commented on by Casey Stoner: “It demands a lot of his talent.”

Marquez fell a lot in 2023 first part of the seasonup to the climax of the Sachsenring, after which he decided to risk less.

This year Marquez has missed 3 entire GPs out of 20 and twice he didn’t start on Sunday, despite this he is fell 29 times. It’s about a personal recordthe previous one was 27 falls, in 2017.

The absolute record, however, is Sam Lowes: 31 cadute with Aprilia in 2017.

This year there were also the Sprints, so in percentage terms he would have fallen less, given that there were 19 more short races (in Australia the Sprint was cancelled).

However, even the Honda has proven to be a less reliable motorbike than the others: the second with multiple falls it was Joan Mir, 24. The 2020 world champion was also often missed: two entire GPs and three long races missed.

Al third place there are two riders: Aleix Espargaró and Augusto Fernández, 23 crashes.

Between those fell less There are Franco Morbidelli, Maverick Vinales e Pecco Bagnaia (though he fell five times in the long race), alone 7 falls.

This is the crash ranking for the 2023 MotoGP season



Marc Marquez (Honda) 29

Joan Mir (Honda) 24

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) 23

Augusto Fernández (GASGAS) 23

Álex Márquez (Ducati) 21

Jack Miller (KTM) 21

Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) 20

Pol Espargaró (GASGAS) 16

Luca Marini (Ducati) 16

Jorge Martín (Ducati) 16

Brad Binder (KTM) 15

Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) 15

Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia) 15

Johann Zarco (Ducati) 15

Raúl Fernández (Aprilia) 13

Enea Bastianini (Ducati) 13

Takaaki Nakagami (Honda) 12

Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) 9

Álex Rins (Honda) 8

Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) 7

Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) 7

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) 7