This article tries to answer the following questions: what could be the impact of Trackhouse in MotoGP? Who is Trackhouse? Could it also have teams in the smaller classes? What did Rivola say about a second GP in the USA? Who is Pitbull? And Justin Marks?

December 6, 2023

It is certainly something new, a new path. The USA lands in MotoGP with the team Trackhouse Racinga team already involved in Nascar and in the world championship will field two Aprilias with Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

The US structure takes over from RNF Racingwhose participation was blocked after violations of the agreement with Dorna.

Trackhouse racing is owned by the former driver Justin Marks and the singer Pitbull. They took over the structure founded by Razlan Razali, including the pilots.

Trackhouse arrives in MotoGP with great ambitions, most likely supported by Dan Rossomondo, MotoGP commercial director arrived from NBA to relaunch the image of the world championship.

MotoGP with this entry tries to break into the American publice, where there are many Formula 1 fans, especially after having seen the “Drive to survive” series.

A second GP in the USA? Rivola asked



“I told Dorna – the Aprilia CEO explained to Sky Massimo Rivola – which now we will need a second Grand Prix in the United States. I know they are working to expand our presence in the United States. Formula 1 has a big advantage because it can run in the cities, on city circuits. We can’t but we have one unique show”.

In 2013 they had been even three GPs in the States: Indianapolis, Laguna Seca and Austin.

The return of American riders to MotoGP?



“We had many American champions in the past, and who knows if we will have any in the future another with Trackhouse and Aprilia“.

The tradition of American pilots in 500 it is history and legend. But who knows, maybe this entry really leads to the training of a MotoGP rider. At the moment there is only one in the world championship Joe Roberts, who doesn’t shine in Moto2. Roberts is racing with another US team this year: American Racing.

The growth of Trackhouse, the one year advance, teams also in Moto2 and Moto3?



An example to understand the greatness of Trackhouse: has a team in the Nascar Cup Series, which is the highest category of cars in the United States and the most followed of the country: more than IndyCar and Formula 1.

The team was created in 2020 and this year he deployed two cars, 99 with Daniel Suarez and 1 with Ross Chastain. Chastain himself has won four victories in the last two seasons and has reached the playoffs, that is, between the best 16 best drivers fighting for the title.

But Trackhouse also created last year Project 91a team that aims to throw pilots of international caliber who want to get to NASCAR. A name that has occurred there and that we know well in Europa? Kimi RaikkonenFormula 1 world champion in 2007 with Ferrari.

Trackhouse is growing rapidly. It was supposed to arrive in MotoGP in 2025 but the problems of Razali and Cryptodata have ahead of its time.

And someone is already claiming that the American team could also create teams in Moto2 e Moto3. It would certainly be the way to help some American riders grow!

What exactly is Trackhouse? Music + sports



Trackhouse Entertainment Group, as written on their Linkedin page is “a sports and entertainment company founded by Justin Marks based in Nashville, Tennessee. Has the intention Of to marry the cultures of musica and gods motor sports. He owns Trackhouse Racing, which partners with the Grammy Award-winning artist Pitbull. The two-car Cup Series team fields the No. 1 for driver Ross Chastain and the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro. 99 for the driver Daniel Suárez. Our overall mission is to have a positive impact on all races on and off the track.”

And who is Pitbull? And Justin Marks?



Pitbull is Armando Christian Pérez, one of the most important American artists of the moment, born in Miami in 1981 and son of Cuban immigrants. He has over 10 million followers on Instagram and 3 on TikTok.

Justin Marks instead he is a former NASCAR driver, son of Michael Marks, entrepreneur and basketball enthusiast (with shares in Golden State Warriors Of Stephen Curry). He has company shares in the giant Riverwood Capital, a group that finances companies in numerous sectors.

Marks senior was also CEO Tesla and now sits on the board of directors GoPro. In short, a well placed oneecco.