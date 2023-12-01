There is only one driver who has changed two bikes in two years: Alex Rins. These are his impressions after the first day of testing with Yamaha in Valencia.

“It went very well, I’m very happy. It was a very positive test, we didn’t go crazy trying a thousand things, we simply divided the day into two parts. In the morning we started with Quartararo’s bike and did a lot of laps to get me to adapt to the bike. In the afternoon we focused on aerodynamics, there are two new packages, I really liked one, the wheel was lower to the ground, more stable, so I’m happy”

The comparison with Honda…

“We had to modify the suspension a bit, but the base went quite well. In the first laps the smile was very big, really. I noticed some differences compared to the Honda. Plus I come from a satellite team and this is an official team , there are many more people who listen to me, they are attentive”

On the relationship to be established with Quartararo…

“We have to do a great job, both Fabio and I. We have to be united. We met in the pits a few times during the day and the comments were similar, he tried a few things more than me”

The M1 compared to the Suzuki…

“The sensations compared to the Suzuki, from what I remember… is that with this bike I can brake much harder, enter the brake more into corners compared to the Suzuki, I like it and it’s positive”

On things to improve…

“I have to try to make electronics more to my liking”

About the team…

“The atmosphere in the garage is good, they welcomed me with open arms, the truth is that I am very happy because I felt at ease”

Rins is not yet in perfect condition…

“It limited me a bit, because it’s still difficult for me to do turns 4, 5 and 1”