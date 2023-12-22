The Spanish driver was the protagonist of an interview with the press organized by one of his personal sponsors

December 22, 2023

Alex Rins he spoke to the press at a meeting organized by one of his personal sponsors. On this occasion you touched on many interesting topics.

The move to Yamaha. The contract was signed in one hospital room when Rins was still recovering from the serious leg injury suffered at Mugello: “I was in hospital, in Madrid, shortly before surgery. Both my manager and I had been in contact with them since Suzuki's departure last year. But they had a contract with their two riders (Quartararo and Morbidelli, ed.). We were in contact throughout last season and the beginning of this one, until I received an offer. When you're on a satellite team and an offer comes in from one official teamit's difficult reject it“.

On the M1 tested in Valencia. “I noticed several changes. The most notable on a physical level was the position on the motorbike, I felt less pain than on the other one.” In the Yamaha garage you will find a telemetry that he had in Suzuki: “I got him from Yamaha, this helps, he knows how I work and when it comes to setting up a bike it's a plus point”.

On Quartararo. “Fabio is a very talented rider, he is very fast and knows the bike very well. I think we can be a very strong couple in the development of the bike, contributing with his knowledge and mine, which comes from having worked with other brands “.

On the problems Martin had with the tyres. “It can happenwe had tire problems every weekend, we talked about it a lot in the Safety Commission. I think that Michelin's level is so high that when a tire doesn't perform averagely, there's a lot of difference.”