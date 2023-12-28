The younger brother spoke about the prospects for his 2024, not denying that he dreams of an official saddle

December 28, 2023

Alex Marquez ended the season in ninth place, best driver ranked among the seven they had changed bike (the only one to have ridden a Ducati).

In 2024 he will have his brother Marc as a teammate, as dear as he is difficult.

Alex Marquez spoke in an interview with Catalunya Radio and also commented on his move to Gresini: “I rediscovered myself. At Honda the first year was good, but the last two at LCR were very tough. When you get into a very negative dynamic you come to doubt yourself. I was lucky enough to go to a small and familiar team like Gresini in 2023 with a very competitive bike.”

It's about 2024 confident: “It will be the year in which we reaffirm ourselves and position ourselves where we have been. We achieved good results, but maybe I failed too much at some points and had a breakdown in the middle of the season. Reaching the end of the year fighting for the top 3 is something important for contracts.”

On his possible move to an official team: “It will be a year of renewals or moves to an official team. Next year there will be new concessions and everything will be more balanced. Dreaming of an official team it's an open door, but I'm very good now.”

On his brother's arrival: “Switch from Honda to Ducati it's like leaving a child's motorbike to switch to a motorcycle as an adult. It is much more comfortable and allows you to be competitive straight away. It gives you a lot of confidence and a better feeling. Marc has had more than 30 crashes this year because he went beyond the limits of the bike.”

Still: “I didn't affect it in the slightest Marc in coming to Ducati. He is very intelligent, he knows where he comes from. Marc asked me some things and I gave him my opinion as a brother. I've seen everything that's happened since 2020 and it's been tough for him. Feeling competitive and fighting for a title gives you confidence in yourself again. I think he will be able to fight for the title.”