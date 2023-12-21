The words of the Aprilia rider after fixing one of his motorbikes

A very simple sentence that opens up to a fascinating scenario: “I'm preparing my RSV-1100 Aprilia for training! That would be cool fare una wild card in SBK, no?”

Aleix Espargaro he is a great motorcycle collector and on social media he posted this photo of himself taking care of the RSV-1100 Aprilia.

With this bike Aleix often trains on the Montmelò circuit where, this year, he won the Sprint and long race.

Now Aprilia doesn't race in SBK and in any case there are not many riders who have obtained wild cards in SBK while they were MotoGP riders: in 2009 he did it Marco Simoncelli, fresh winner of the 250 world championship with Gilera he made one wild card in Imola with Aprilia, with the famous overtaking of Max Biaggi and a podium.