The controversial HRC team manager, Alberto Puighas returned to speaking, which is rather rare for him, given the small number of interviews he gives.

Puig spoke with his colleague Jaime Martin from Marca. Puig said that Marc Márquez “can win the title with Ducati” and that the objective is not to return to HRC in '93 but improve the bike.

When Puig was asked if Marquez's farewellas he said, it was just a goodbye, the manager replied: “Honda's intention today is improve the bike. We need to have a competitive bike again, like we had years ago. This is point number one, the most important thing. So, logically, develop the bike over the winter and race in 2024 and see what bike we have and what our riders can do with that bike. And, from mid-season onwards, really see where we are. That's the only thing I can say right now. To think beyond that would be madness.”

Puig was asked about the future of Joan Mir (is expiring but has also said that he no longer wants to go through a season like 2023 in which, in his words, he has also contemplated retirement): “What Honda is thinking about – reiterated Puig – is improving the bike. We believe that if the bike improves, whatever rider we have will be able to develop his potential and Joan Mir is a two-time world champion rider, which makes him a rider who could fight for the top positions. We no longer think about renewing the drivers before starting the season.”

On the arrival of Luca Marini: “First of all there were not many options. Secondly, we analyzed his career, both in Moto2 and MotoGP, and he is a rider very regular, quite analytical, young and was the first person who contacted us, him and his group, when they learned that Marc was leaving. He was the first to show interest and we were analyzing and evaluating him and it was the club's decision to take him. We are sure we will receive good input from him, because he comes from a winning bike and can give us a lot of information.”

Puig also confirmed Honda's interest in Dall'Igna: “Several options have been explored, not just this one.”