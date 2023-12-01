The driver’s sponsor created a video story of the test day

December 1, 2023

He couldn’t speak but that smile after the first laps with the Ducati he has already said more than a thousand words. Marquez’s sponsor, Red Bull, created the video above to tell the story of number 93’s first historic day on the Ducati.

After 11 years at Honda HRC the new chapter of Marquez’s career. And it started well, as many expected: fourth best time at the end of the day, behind Vinales, Binder and Bezzecchi.

The number 93 had a lot of fun, although, as we know, he was unable to speak to the press because he is still under contract with Honda.

Last January, during the presentation of the Gresini team, we asked to his brother Alex the first word said after trying the Ducati: “WOW“, simple, clear and direct. It will be interesting to understand, in about a month, what was the first word said by Marc after testing the GP23.