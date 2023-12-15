At the champions' party in Bologna, the replica Panigales were revealed with the liveries of the three world champions and the two MotoGP podium winners: Pecco Bagnaia, Alvaro Bautista, Nicolò Bulega, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi

December 15, 2023

In Bologna, at the Unipol Arena, Ducati celebrated the conquest of titles MotoGP, WorldSBK e WorldSSP with the realization of five exclusive collectible Panigalesinspired by the DesmosediciGP of Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin e Marco Bezzecchialla Panigale V4 R di Alvaro Bautista and to the Panigale V2 of Nicolò Bulega.

The Panigale V4 dedicated to Bagnaia e Bautista they resume the yellow livery with which the two champions raced the Misano Grands Prix, celebrating an iconic color in the history of Ducati and thus becoming even more unique.

The bikes were presented during the press conference which anticipated “Campioni in Festa”, the event with which Ducati celebrates this historic success together with its enthusiasts.

2023 was an incredible year for Ducati: no motorcycle manufacturer had won the MotoGP and WorldSBK World Championships two years in a row.

A result also completed by the conquest of the Supersport title and second and third place in the MotoGP world rankings.

A triumph that Ducati wanted to celebrate with five exclusive motorbikes in limited and numbered edition.

Every single example of the series will be made unique from the pilot's autograph on the tank, signature which will then be protected with a layer of transparent varnish.

The five replicas celebrate the number of examples of the pilots to whom they are dedicated, with Pecco Bagnaia's 63, Álvaro Bautista's 19, Jorge Martín's 89, Marco Bezzecchi's 72 and Nicolò Bulega's 11.

Like the racing bikes they are inspired by, the Panigale 2023 Racing Replicas are offered in single single-seat configuration. Each is embellished with steering plate in billet aluminum with laser engraving of the model name, the progressive number and the driver's number, and an animation for the dashboard, the key-on and a dedicated key. Furthermore, the saddle is made of special material, and bears the same logo that the rider uses in the race.

How many will be produced



The Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica it is inspired by the most exclusive livery of the 2024 season, the Giallo Ducati with which the DesmosediciGP of Team Ducati Lenovo raced the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GP in Misano. The series is limited to 263 specimens.

The Panigale V4 Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica it takes up the Ducati Yellow livery of the Panigale V4 R with which Álvaro raced in the Misano rounds and race 2 in Jerez de la Frontera. The livery, specifically, is inspired by the one with which Bautista became WorldSBK World Champion for the second time, in Jerez. Furthermore, like the Panigale V4 R which inspires it, it is enriched by the brushed aluminum tank, carbon fiber fins and Marchesini forged aluminum rims in light grey. The series is limited to 219 specimens.

The Panigale V4 Martin 2023 Racing Replica It takes up the official colors of Team Prima Pramac's DesmosediciGP and is made even more unique by the carbon fiber front mudguard. The series is limited to 189 specimens.

The Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica it is inspired by the yellow/black livery of the DesmosediciGP of the Mooney VR46 team. The series is limited to 72 specimens.

The Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 World Champion Replica it takes up the red/black livery of the Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP team with which Nicolò Bulega won the world title. The series is limited to 111 specimens.

Technical features



These four Panigale V4s are based on the “S” version, and are enriched with various Ducati Performance components that make them as valuable as they are effective on the road and track. The technical equipment consists, among other things, of a nine-disc STM-EVO SBK dry clutch and an Akrapovič approved silencer, 2 kg lighter than the standard one on the Panigale V4. The Brembo braking system features Stylema® R calipers and MCS master cylinder with remote adjuster. The adjustable footrests are Rizoma machined from solid aluminium. The plexiglas is in the racing version.

Other technical details that characterize these special motorbikes are the heat shield for the rear exhaust manifolds, the alternator cover, the rear mudguard and the front brake ducts, all made of carbon fibre. Also in carbon fibre, combined with titanium, is the cover to protect the single-sided swingarm.

All Panigale V4 Replicas are made even closer to the racing motorbikes that inspire them thanks to a series of accessories, such as the open clutch cover in carbon fibre*, the kits for removing the license plate holder and mirrors*, the racing tank cap in aluminum obtained from full* and the GPS module which allows you to view the lap times and split times taken on the track on the dashboard.

La Panigale V2 it is embellished with the Öhlins suspension and steering damper and the Akrapovič* racing silencers supplied which increase the maximum power by 2.5% and the maximum torque by 2%, also helping to reduce the weight of the motorbike by 5 kg together with the lithium battery. The Rizoma rider footrests are adjustable, made from billet aluminium. The front and rear mudguards, the chain guard, the clutch cover protection, the one for the swingarm and the one for the shock absorber are made of carbon fibre. Even the Panigale V2 dedicated to Bulega can get even closer to the racing bike by fitting the license plate and mirror removal kit*, and the billet aluminum racing tank cap*

Each motorbike will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, a personalized motorcycle cover, and will be delivered in a wooden packing case with dedicated graphics.