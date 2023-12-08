The 143rd episode of #atuttogas, online on moto.it and on the main podcast platforms starting from 9am on Sunday 10 December, features Tony Arbolino’s technical chief as a guest to try to explain what happened to the best Italian Moto2 rider , very effective in the first part of the season, in difficulty in the second

It’s Monday 4 December when we record the 143rd episode of #atuttogas, dedicated to Tony Arbolino, guest engineer Lucio Nicastro. Lucio is in Jerez because Tony asked to go riding the road bike (Yamaha R1) with which he trains. It is the best confirmation that there is no lack of commitment, that Arbolino is 100% concentrated on the world championship. So, what is missing from this very talented rider, who Paolo Simoncelli defines as a motorcycle artist?

“It’s exactly like this – smiles Lucio – Arbolino is a motorbike artist, just look at what he does in the first laps of a race. He has enormous talenthe has nothing less than riders who have won more than him.”

In short, we all agree on his qualities; At that time what is the reason for a second part of the season well below expectations? Nicastro struggles to find an explanation.

“I don’t have a certain answer. We started to have a decline starting from Assen: for there was an increase in pressure, Tony probably struggled to manage this aspect. But I believe, above all, that our problems arose on Fridays and Saturdays: perhaps we were too conservativewe asked ourselves if we should be more technically daring”

Lucio is convinced that Tony has always given his best, he has never held back.

“Both he and we tried, he put in a lot of effort. Maybe we should have “sacrificed” two or three GPs to find a different base, to then do better as the season continued.”

There was also talk of distraction due to the possibility of going to MotoGP.

“On the surface it doesn’t seem to have had any effect, but he definitely didn’t do well. But I don’t think that was the main problem: I believe that the desire to return to results had the greatest influence. The effect, unfortunately, was the opposite.”

Naturally, the podcast also talks about Pirelli, the new Moto2 tires (“They adapt to Tony’s style”)the prospects for the 2024 season, the opponents.

