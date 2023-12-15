The Moto.it editorial team also arrives on Threads. Here's how the new social network works and how we will use it

December 15, 2023

Threads, we're hearing about it continuously in the last hours. Threads is the new microblogging application launched and managed by Meta Platforms. Initially it was only available in the United States, while from 14 December 2023 it was also made available in European Union countries. The result? Threads has been downloaded by many users.

The goal of Moto.it is to keep you constantly informed about everything that revolves around the fantastic world of two wheels and we are already doing it daily with our website, with our YouTube channel and with our social networks (follow us on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok if you are not already doing so).

The speed in information is fundamental and the new Meta application perfectly reflects this need and so here it is now we're on Threads too! We are also one of the first Italian newspapers to have implemented this service for our readers and followers. With this premise we will now explain how Threads works and above all how to follow us.

What is Threads



Threads was designed as an application for conversations and sharing of content in real time. The concept is that of X (formerly Twitter, follow us here too) but the peculiarity is that Threads – being connected to Instagram – shares the profile and, only upon request, our followers and our following directly from the social network by more than 1 billion users. The dynamic is therefore very fast.

How to follow us and how it works



We will post in our Threads profile daily basis news related to the world of motorcycles, our YouTube videos and content unpublished directly from our tests, an even more direct way to experience the passion for two wheels.

How to follow us? You must download the Threads application directly from the App Store if you have an iOS operating system, otherwise from the Play Store if you have Android. Once you have downloaded the application just follow these steps:

Search for the Moto.it profile on Instagram or click on this link Click on the appropriate mention @motorcycle and, if you want, follow us Create a profile Threads (time required: less than 1 minute) Follow us on our Threads profile and activate notifications

The process is very simple and intuitive, see you on Threads!

