The King of the Bagger is an American championship whose category is reserved, as the name suggests, for large American motorbikes, bulky and heavy, which with their spacious and super padded “seats”, the enormous fairing and the large side bags make travel comfort is their main feature. But then what do they have to do with the track? Nothing, but that's the beauty of it! Riding Harley-Davidson and Indian, the latter tested by us exclusively for our country, appropriately modified by the preparers, lightened (we are talking about almost 100 kg less, but the bags by regulation must remain!) and equipped with chain transmission instead of the traditional belt.

The Moto Guzzi V120 Racing Bagger was born in this vein, but it is not a motorbike created by the Mandello del Lario company, but rather a vision of the designer Oberdan Bezzi, who explains the reasons for his idea:

Who knows if one day the Moto America King of the Bagger Championship will also open up to the participation of non-USA manufacturers. A little distant from the European vision of racing motorcycles, but certainly very valid in terms of advertising and promoting a type of motorcycle that is decidedly appreciated by the American motorcyclist. And given that Moto Guzzi has always had a good following overseas, if the possibility of competing in this Championship with good results opened up it certainly wouldn't do any harm. To do this, let's hypothesize a 1200cc Racing Bagger derived from a future sporty Cruiser, certainly less mammoth than the Harleys and Indians that are currently the protagonists, and therefore already structurally more suitable for circuit performance, adapted to races with the best European racing components, aerodynamically well refined and decidedly “light” for the category. A true American dream!

As mentioned, the V120 Racing Bagger is not an official Moto Guzzi creation, but a futuristic idea by the famous designer Oberdan Bezzi, who had already expressed a similar concept in the past. On the following page you will find the “first version” of the Racing Bagger.